Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lowered by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,033,403.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,823,796.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $377.52 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.96 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

