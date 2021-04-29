Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

