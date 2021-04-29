Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.26.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $96.47 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.