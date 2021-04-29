Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.89.

Shares of MNST opened at $96.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

