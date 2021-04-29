Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $316,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.75. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

