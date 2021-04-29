Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,184 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $131.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

