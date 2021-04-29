Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 808 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

