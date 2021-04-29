Monticello Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,631. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average is $210.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

