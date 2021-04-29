Monticello Wealth Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,741 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

MGC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.76. 11,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,141. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.11.

