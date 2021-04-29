Monticello Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.51. 546,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

