Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $289.59 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

