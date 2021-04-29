Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

EMR opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

