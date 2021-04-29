Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 358 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.5% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Diageo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $183.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

