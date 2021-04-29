Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $203,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

NYSE COP opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

