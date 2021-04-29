Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

