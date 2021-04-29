Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,882.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

