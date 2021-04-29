Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,756 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

