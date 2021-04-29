Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.96. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.