Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $325.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $320.04 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

