Moog (MOG.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.95 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

MOG.B stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.63 and a beta of 1.62. Moog has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

