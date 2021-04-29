Morgan Stanley Acquires 182,471 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inseego were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

INSG opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $950.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.