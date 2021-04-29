Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULCC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

ULCC stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

In other news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.