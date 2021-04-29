Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.