Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,676 shares of company stock worth $32,471,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

