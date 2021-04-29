Morgan Stanley Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $75.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $62.40 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after buying an additional 285,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.