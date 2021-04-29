Morgan Stanley Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $253.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.21.

VRTX opened at $213.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average of $221.61. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

