Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 439.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after buying an additional 471,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after buying an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after buying an additional 255,604 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

