Morgan Stanley Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Equal Weight

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $213.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

Shares of SPLK opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 12-month low of $125.70 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

