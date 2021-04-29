Morgan Stanley Raises Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $33.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

ALEC stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,481,141. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 23.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alector by 160.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 112,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,423 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

