Morgan Stanley Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $31.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.90.

ELF opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

