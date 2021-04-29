Morgan Stanley Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $321.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded SBA Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $297.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.76. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.