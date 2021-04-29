Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of CTS worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. CTS’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

