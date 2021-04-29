Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

