Morgan Stanley Sells 55,849 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.90 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

