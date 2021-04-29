Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.5%.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Mplx has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.