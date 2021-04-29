MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

MSA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 139,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.68. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.