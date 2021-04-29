MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.21. 1,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.