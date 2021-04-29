Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market cap of $28.39 million and $3.09 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00067376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00076089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.81 or 0.00820209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001614 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CRYPTO:MCI) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

