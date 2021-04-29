MVL Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 4% against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $311.93 million and approximately $7,809.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00818346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

