Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $155.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.32.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $159.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $104.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

