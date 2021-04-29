National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

Research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

IGIFF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $34.99. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

