National Bank Financial Comments on TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.81.

TSE:TA opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.