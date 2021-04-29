National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$10.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

TSE:FVI traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.42. 2,386,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,884. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

