National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 23,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,063. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.