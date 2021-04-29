National Bankshares Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on L. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.57.

Shares of L stock opened at C$68.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$74.19. The firm has a market cap of C$23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.2900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

