Neenah (NP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $891.73 million, a PE ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

