Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEMTF has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank raised Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$71.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $73.27.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

