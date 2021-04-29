Nephros (NEPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. On average, analysts expect Nephros to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEPH stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Nephros has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

