Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $599.78 million and $29.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,568.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.46 or 0.05121440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.00475329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $877.12 or 0.01637383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00770603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.30 or 0.00521386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00063303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00425186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,889,928,913 coins and its circulating supply is 24,867,343,855 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.