Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $506.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

